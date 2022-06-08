Barney Allen Morris, 92, of Lewisville, Idaho passed away on June 4 at his home. He was under the care of his loving family. Allen was born December 15, 1929 in Rexburg, Idaho to Audie Clinton Morris and Arvella Bloom Morris. He was raised in Parker and St. Anthony, Idaho. He attended school in St. Anthony. Allen married Sybil Cook on December 16, 1961 in Lewisville, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on November 5, 2005. Together Allen and Sybil lived in Rigby, Mud Lake, Menan and Lewisville, Idaho. Allen worked hard all his life starting at a young age and not stopping until his 80's. As a teenager he worked for the family business, AC Morris and Sons Well Drilling. He drilled wells with his father and brothers. He first worked for Clement Brothers and then Canner's Seed Corporation in Lewisville for nearly 40 years. He served as Lewisville City Marshall in the 1960's and 1970's. He even got to wear a badge and carry a gun. After his retirement from Canner's Seed, he returned to drilling wells until the age of 80. He was also a volunteer fire fighter for the Lewisville Fire Department. He was one of the first firemen in Lewisville, starting in 1981. He continued to fight fires for 36 years. He hung up his hat in 2018 at the age of 88. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was a dedicated home teacher. He and Sybil were serving as Ward Humanitarian Chairmen at the time of his passing. Allen enjoyed reading, gardening, and traveling. He supported his family in their various activities. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sybil Morris, sons Clinton (Spankie) of Idaho City, Idaho, Tracy (Gerry) of Boise, Idaho, Rod (Lorina) of Grant, Idaho, daughters Suzette (Rod, deceased) Rominger of Rigby, Idaho, Alison (Kirk) Marley of Rigby, Idaho, and Clarissa Morris of Lewisville, Idaho. Allen has 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Allen was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Warren and Dewey, sister Eileen Moore, son-in-law Rod Rominger, and grandchildren Jenny Morris and Canyon Morris Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022 at the Lewisville 1st Ward Building. The family will meet with friends Thursday, June 9, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday 9:30 to 10:45 prior to the funeral service. Interment will follow the funeral service at the Lewisville, Idaho Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Barney 12/15/1929 - 6/4/2022Allen Morris
