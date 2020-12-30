Charles Morris James Morris Charles James Morris, 94, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2020. Charlie was born in Pocatello, ID, June 5, 1926, to James K. Morris and Dorothy Stavros Morris. Charlie spent most of his life in Blackfoot, ID. In school, he was active in sports and played varsity football, basketball and baseball. He graduated from Blackfoot High School on May 24, 1944. The day after graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and served for 2 1/2 years. Charlie married the love of his life, Lucille Price, February 5, 1946, in Portland, OR. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. They would have been married for 75 years in February. After the war, Charlie attended dental school at Northwestern University. Upon graduation in June 1954, they moved back to Blackfoot, where he opened his dental practice that same year. Charlie was a well-respected dentist and practiced over 40 years. He loved his profession and served as the President of the Idaho State Dental Association. He was awarded the ISDA President's service award for his contribution to dentistry and his community. He also served as the President of the Blackfoot Jaycee's Club and President of the Blackfoot Kiwanis Club. Charlie loved the outdoors, especially fly fishing in the Henry's Fork river that runs in front of his beloved cabin in Island Park. He was an avid hunter and a wonderful storyteller. The grandkids loved hearing Grandpa's hunting stories! He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many leadership positions. Charlie was a man without guile. He never knew a stranger. He will be greatly missed! He is survived by his wife Lucille; sons Thomas C. (Joan) Morris, Boise, ID, and Stephen A. (Michelle) Morris, Meridian, ID; 12 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Sharon Morris and Susan Morris Traylor. Private family services with military honors will be held Saturday, January 2, 2021, 3:00pm, at Relyea Funeral Chapel in Boise. The service will be livestreamed, the link at relyeafuneralchapel.com/tributes/Charles-Morris.
