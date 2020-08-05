Larene Morris Morris Larene Frasure Morris, 83, of Blackfoot, Idaho, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 2, 2020. She was born Larene Bridges on August 8, 1936 in Shelley, Idaho. She was the youngest child of Charles Bridges and Melda Mitchell Bridges. Larene became a nurse in 1980. She was very fond of her nursing days and worked, up until her retirement, at Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot. She enjoyed many things in her life, including quilting and sewing, but above all, her family was her greatest accomplishment. Larene married Dave Campbell in 1954. To this union, she had two daughters, Jinna Lee and Carolyn. The two later divorced. In 1959, she married Evan "Tom" Frasure. They, too, had two children. Richard Evan and Pamala Kay. They were married for 30 years. When the kids were young, they moved to Spokane, Washington where they lived for several memorable years. Eventually, they were ready to come home, so they moved back to Blackfoot. After their divorce, Tom and Larene remained friends until his death in 2002. In 1991 she married Dave Morris. They shared their golden years until his death in 2008. Larene is survived by her children, Jinna Lee (Earl) Hebdon, Richard (Lori) Frasure, Pamela (Clement) Metz. She has 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren with one on the way, and 14 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by Dave Morris (husband), Charles Bridges and Melda Mitchell Bridges (parents), Carolyn Campbell (daughter), and Carol Contor Hernandez, Nate Bridges, Morris Bridges and Kenny Bridges (siblings). Larene will be missed greatly. We are very thankful that she was able to come home and spend the rest of her days surrounded by her beloved family. The family would graciously like to thank the staff at Willows Assisted Living for caring for our loved one. She truly enjoyed living there. We would also like to thank Signature Health Care at Home, who provided her hospice services. They delivered fantastic, compassionate care in the last week of her life, and for that we are deeply grateful. A viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM at Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley, Idaho on Friday, August 7, 2020. The family will also meet with friends from 11AM-12 PM on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the funeral home. There will be a private grave side service at a later time. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.