Our Brother, Robert Lynn Morris, 64, of Shelley passed away December 3, 2020 at his home from natural causes. Bob was born May 17, 1956 in Idaho Falls to Robert DeLar and Joyce Darlene Hjelm Morris, he was the third of four children. Bob graduated from Shelley High School an earned an Associate degree from Ricks College and attended BYU. He served a mission in Aurora, Colorado. He worked in the integrated circuit industry in Utah and lived in Shelley the past 12 years. Bob enjoyed reading, golfing, following sports, road trips and being in nature. He enjoyed being around his family and had a passion for family history. Bob is survived by his brother; Michael (Vickie) Morris of St. George, Utah and his sister's; Julie (Bob) Thornley of Shelley and Karen (Alan) Wade of Highland, Utah. He was preceded in death by his parents. The immediate family is having a private service. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Robert 5/17/1956 - 12/3/2020Lynn Morris