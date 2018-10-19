Today we remember and salute the life and legacy of Teresa Joyce (Clifford) Morris, who crossed over on October 15th, 2018 after a long, brave battle with breast cancer. At her request, we will not mourn her, but celebrate her life with happiness and joy! She was born on March 19th, 1951, to Ray and Joyce B (Asper) Clifford and was raised with her three younger, amazing sisters, Christal Ray (Brian) Runz, Patricia Rose, and Kallie Little. She graduated from IF High School in 1969 and spent most of her life residing in and investing in the community of Idaho Falls. She met her soulmate, Brian Kay Morris, in the winter of 1972 and was lucky enough to leave this life in his loving arms.
She worked at Smith's Food King in Idaho Falls before retiring in 2012 to travel between Idaho Falls, Yuma, AZ, and Northern California to visit with family and friends and make new ones along the way. She loved all people and animals, family, sunshine, swimming, fishing, camping, dancing, sarcasm, old candy, salt, butter, and stress. She worried about Christmas presents in July and dangers on Dateline that could affect her grandchildren. Among her many talents, she was great at crocheting, mothering, and seeing the good in all things and people. If you knew Teresa, she was a perpetual mom. There was always a stranger or stray animal that she would bring home around the holidays because they needed a family.
She was joyfully greeted on the other side by her own parents as well as her mother and father-in-law, Kay and Lugene (Waddoups) Morris, along with the many extended family and friends that were eager to see her again. She leaves behind her husband of 45 years, Brian K Morris of Yuma, daughters, Teri Bradshaw of Livermore, CA, Lisa (Justin) Bates of Idaho Falls, a son, Erik Morris of Idaho falls, and a stepson Ryan (Janet) Charboneau, 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, her sisters, step-sisters, and many extended family members that will miss her greatly. We will gather in remembrance of her beautiful, well lived life at a later date.