Leland "Lee" Francis Morrow, Jr., 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 10, 2023. Lee was born October 1, 1934 in Vancouver, Washington, the youngest child of Leland and Agnes Morrow. He grew up and attended schools in Vancouver, and attended the University of Washington, graduating in chemical engineering. He married Shirley June (Storie) Morrow shortly after graduation and accepted a job at INEL in 1958. They moved to Idaho Falls and quickly made many lifelong friends. Lee was an active member of the community and a prolific volunteer. He was instrumental in starting the volunteer National Ski Patrol at Kelly Canyon and Grand Targhee ski areas. He was a member of the Bonneville County Sheriffs' Reserve and the Search and Rescue as well as the Law Enforcement Explorer Post. He received the Bonneville County Volunteer of the Year Award and the National Ski Patroller of the Year Award. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed skiing, riding motorcycles with the IF Trail Machine Association and flying his RC model planes with the Red Baron Club. Lee was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, on November 15, 2019; and his brothers, Robert and Stanley. He is survived by his wife, Paula Nakayama, whom he married in 2020. Paula greatly assisted him in his later years. Lee is also survived by his beloved sister, Margaret Lubbers of Vancouver, Washington; his son, Michael (Julie) Morrow of Salem, Oregon; and his grandson, Ryan. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lee's name to the National Ski Patrol at www.nsp.org. Many thanks to the outstanding people at Hands of Hope Hospice and at Lincoln Court whom Lee was fortunate to have at his side. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lee's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com. Leland 10/1/1934 - 1/10/2023F. Morrow, Jr.
