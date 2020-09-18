Geraldine N. Mortensen passed peacefully in her home in Boise, Idaho on September 12, 2020. Gerri was born in St. Antony, Idaho on April 5, 1929. She married Morten James Mortensen November 1, 1946. They were married for 50 years until his passing in 1997. Gerri lived most of her married life in Idaho Falls. In her later years, she moved to Boise to be close to family. She is a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a dedicated teacher who loved children. Gerri was always an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served for many years as a leader and teacher in the Primary, Relief Society and at 80 years old in the Young Women's Organization. Gerri's posterity include her sons Craig (Judy), Sterling (Maureen) and Brett (Julie), 13 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at the Ammon Cemetery (3456 E. 17th St., Idaho Falls) on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 1:00pm. Geraldine 4/5/1929 - 9/12/2020N. Mortensen
