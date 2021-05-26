Dana Keith Morton, 69, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 21, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Keith was born December 3, 1951, in Fillmore, California, to Clyde Homer Morton Jr. and Carol Jean LeVeaux Morton. He grew up and attended schools in Fillmore and graduated from Fillmore High School. He also attained a Bachelor's Degree from California Polytechnic State University, and a Master's Degree from Idaho State University in Mechanical Engineering. He met Sheryl Lynn Post in Idaho Falls, and they were married at Christ the King Catholic Church in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on June 18, 1983. Keith and Sheryl made their home on a quiet little farm in Idaho Falls. Keith worked as a Mechanical Engineer at the Idaho National Laboratory. He contributed greatly to the solutions of safely storing spent fuel, as he performed extensive, and often groundbreaking work as a Section III American Society of Mechanical Engineering Code member. Keith was a model of unconditional love, kindness and sacrifice. He was also a fierce family protector. His honesty, integrity, and attention to detail reflected his incredible work ethic. He was a member of the Catholic Church, which he joined June 3, 1986, and he worshiped at Saint John Paul II Parish in Idaho Falls. Keith enjoyed his family first and foremost. He enjoyed fly fishing, camping, and traveling with his wife. He was an avid supporter of his children, and attended almost every one of their academic and sports events. He loved to play with his grandchildren and savored every moment they spent together. Keith is survived by his loving wife, Sheryl Morton of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, Daniel Bennett (April) Morton of Sandy, UT, and Timothy Jared (Kaitlyn) Morton of Laurel, MT; brother, Clyde (Carol) Morton, III; and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 145 9th Street, with Father Ronald Wekerle officiating. A rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, with a visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Southwest Indian Foundation, www.southwestindian.com/donate. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Keith 12/3/1951 - 5/21/2021Morton
