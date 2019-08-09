Heaven gained another angel when Betty Barbara Moser, 96, left this life on Aug. 5, 2019. Betty was born Jan. 21, 1923, to Cline Maynard and Mary Gertrude Hampton Reese in Texhoma, Texas. She was the fourth child out of five, and the first daughter. She grew up during the depression in the Dust Bowl of the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles on her grandparents' farms where she had many adventures with her brothers. She went to high school in Dalhart, TX, where she met Gordon Morris. Gordon joined the Marines shortly after Pearl Harbor and was one of only three men of her graduating class to return from the war. During the war, Betty worked as a rations clerk. Betty and Gordon were married on Sep. 3, 1944. Gordon was still in the military, so they immediately moved to Paradise Island, NC. Once released, they returned to Dalhart, TX. To this union was born two sons, the first was stillborn, but the second, Milton Paul, was the sunshine of their life. They managed a Drive-in theater there. Unfortunately, the war had had its effects and Gordon passed away suddenly in 1951, leaving Betty to raise her little boy alone. Betty and Paul moved to Pendleton, OR and she worked in a bank there for 6 years. That was when she met W. Dale Moser. They were married Aug. 9, 1957. To this union was born a daughter, Kelli Lynn. Betty and Dale went on to own and manage the Pioneer Motel in Pendleton and then Periwinkle Trailer Court in Albany, OR. The two of them loved to travel in their motor home. They went coast to coast and into Canada traveling with friends and relatives, making many memories along the way. She was Civic-minded and joined The American War Mothers and served as a Deputy Elections clerk in Albany and volunteered at the Humanitarian Center in Idaho Falls. Betty and Dale moved to Ammon, ID in 1999 to be closer to their daughter's family. They welcomed all visitors, including the friends of their grandchildren and the little children of the neighborhood, always having cookies on hand for each of them. She was always a devout Christian, raised in the Baptists Church, and was later baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2000. She loved her Savior, Jesus Christ immensely. She considered the jewels in her crown to be her children, her 9 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren. Betty is survived by her son, M. Paul Morris (Rebecca); her daughter, Kelli Andrews (Mark), and her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers: Marvin, Horace "Bud", and Cline Jr. Reese; and sister, Naomi Stevens; her husbands: Gordon Morris, and W. Dale Moser; and one Granddaughter, Janeal Andrews. Funeral services will be held Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3000 Central Ave, Ammon. The family will meet with friends Sunday, Aug 11, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St, Idaho Falls and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Betty 1/21/1923 - 8/5/2019Barbara Moser