Claire Martin Moser, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 19, 2021. Claire was born April 8, 1936, in Guttenberg, Iowa, to Martin and Hazel Moser. He grew up and attended schools in Guttenberg, served in the U. S. Navy, and studied at Upper Iowa University, University of Nebraska and University of Idaho, earning his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in physics and waste management. On October 1, 1955, he married his high school sweetheart, Lois Jean Nuehring, in Guttenberg, Iowa. Claire and Lois would later make their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they raised their children, Randy, Ronda, Misti and Kristi. Claire worked as a Nuclear Physicist for Phillips Petroleum, Aerojet Nuclear, and Energy Incorporated. After retiring from his professional career, he worked as the handyman at Christ Community Church for 15 years. Claire will always be synonymous with being a hard worker. Claire loved spending time in the outdoors, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He enjoyed card games and fixing anything that was broken, but most of all, Claire loved his family. Claire is survived by his loving wife, Lois Moser of Idaho Falls, ID; daughters, Ronda (Greg) Rasmussen of Rigby, ID, Misti (Tom) Lillo of Idaho Falls, ID, and Kristi Moser-McIntire of Idaho Falls, ID; eight grand children, 4 great grandchildren; and one sister, Brenda Allman of Guttenberg, IA. He was preceded in death by his son, Randy Moser, his parents, one brother and three sisters. In lieu of a formal funeral service, a celebration of life will be held at a future date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Claire 4/8/1936 - 5/19/2021Moser
