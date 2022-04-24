Lois Jean Nuehring Moser, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 14, 2022. Lois was born January 20, 1937, in Guttenberg, Iowa, to Marvin Nuehring and Bernette "Sis" Kann Nuehring. She was the second of seven children. She grew up and attended schools in Guttenburg, graduating from St. Mary's Catholic High School where she was a cheerleader and homecoming queen. On October 1, 1955, she married Claire Martin Moser in Guttenberg, Iowa. Lois and Claire made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they raised their four children. Lois was a gifted homemaker and wonderful neighbor. She was renowned for her home made Christmas candies. She filled her days with sewing, cooking, baking, canning, painting with oils and watercolors, making jewelry, and gardening. She enjoyed her yard, especially feeding and watching birds in her flower gardens. One of Lois's greatest joys and most magical skills was caring for babies and children throughout her life. She absolutely adored babies and children and cherished spending time with her grandchildren. Lois is survived by her daughters, Ronda (Greg) Rasmussen of Rigby, ID, Misti (Tom) Lillo of Idaho Falls, ID, Kristi Moser-McIntire of Idaho Falls, ID; sisters, Judy Brandel of Garnavillo, IA, Marlene McLane, Bonnie Sue Clinton, and Mary Moser all of Guttenberg, IA; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, son, Randy Moser, her parents, a sister, Jerri Ameral, and a brother, Ronnie Nuehring. Private family services will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Lois 1/20/1937 - 4/14/2022Moser