Randy A. Moser, age 61, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Teton Post Acute Care in Idaho Falls, ID. He was born on January 29, 1957 in San Diego, CA to Claire and Lois (Nuehring) Moser. Randy was a 1975 graduate of Idaho Falls High School. He spent the majority of his working years selling automobile/tractor parts at Robison's, BMW of Idaho Falls and Pioneer Equipment. Randy enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, camping, riding ATVs, skiing and taking long rides in the mountains. He is survived by his parents Claire and Lois (Nuehring) Moser of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter Megan Moser (Matthew Nielsen) of Seward, AK; son Ryan (Heather) McDaniel of Boise, ID; sister Ronda (Greg) Rasmussen of Rigby, ID; sister Misti (Tom) Lillo of Idaho Falls, ID; sister Kristi Moser-McIntire of Idaho Falls, ID; 4 nieces; 2 nephews; and his canine companion Magnus. Family and friends are invited to attend his celebration of life at Wood Funeral home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, Idaho Falls, ID 83402 at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 31, 2018, with a visitation from 1:00-1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Family would like to thank the staff at hospice of Eastern Idaho, TPAC, EIRMC Wound Care, Gem State Regional Dialysis Center and Teton Cancer Institute for their compassionate and attentive care. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Randy 1/29/1957 - 12/27/2018A. Moser