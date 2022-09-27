Sharon Wenona Haws Moser, 87, dedicated mother of eight children and loving wife to Calvin Loy Moser (who preceded her in death on November 12, 2008) passed away at her home in Grant on Sunday, September 25, after a valiant fight with cancer. Sharon Moser was born on November 27, 1934, the youngest child of Charles Spencer Haws and Zenna Dean Rawlins in Newdale, ID. She is preceded in death by her parents and all eight older siblings: Nola (Wayne) Hansen, Margaret (Russell) Garner, Spencer (Lois) Haws, Bern Haws, Garth (Phyllis) Haws, Brent (Murl) Haws, Revola (Lynn) Dalling, Clyde (Carma) Haws; and a granddaughter, Nicole Divis. Sharon attended Newdale Elementary, Sugar City Middle School and graduated from Sugar Salem High School. She loved to share the Digger Yell with her children and grandchildren. Sharon received an Associate degree from Ricks College in Rexburg. She married Calvin Loy Moser from Grant on December 30, 1958 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They made their first home in Orem, Utah then spent the rest of their married life in Grant, Idaho. She loved this area and the people around her. Sharon loved being a homemaker, sewing, gardening, canning, growing flowers, being a softball pitcher, dancing (especially with Calvin) and writing scripts & poems and directing plays & skits. Sharon enjoyed working in Farm Bureau, Rigby Study Club, and being involved in the Jefferson County Fair. She loved giving Bavarian Mints to those who did any service for her. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved to serve others and had many callings in the church. Calvin and Sharon loved serving as stake missionionaries and as Idaho Falls Temple Ordinance Workers together. After Calvin passed, she served a mission in the Family History Center in Salt Lake City. She has continued to serve in the Rigby Family History Center, in the Idaho Falls Temple, and as a Youth Sunday School teacher. She is the mother of eight children: Shawna (Robert) Pace, Annette (Dave) Divis, Melanie (Brian) Poole, Loy (Jeanine) Moser, Spencer (MaryAnn) Moser, Veldon (Sharee) Moser, Rick (Evelania) Moser and Zenna (Otto) Krauss. Calvin and Sharon were blessed with 36 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Aspen Hospice for their kind and tender care of mom. We would also like to thank Mom's neighbors and friends who helped mom in any way throughout the years. Family will receive friends at a viewing on Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Grant LDS Church. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with a viewing at 9:30 a.m. at the Grant LDS Church. She will be buried in the Grant Central Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Please watch for a youtube link for the funeral service to be added at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Sharon 11/27/1934 - 9/25/2022Wenona Moser
