Roy E. Moxley, 63 of Firth, ID passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 surrounded by loving family. Roy was born May 7th, 1957 in Poughkeepsie, New York, the son of Arthur and Ann Moxley. The family moved to Longmont, CO, where Roy met the love of his life, Beth Legere. The two were married on December 30, 1978. Roy earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Colorado. He worked in marketing for GE, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, and Siemens, which took him all over the world. He retired in 2018 in order to spend more time with Beth and their many grandchildren. Roy was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and had a sure testimony of a loving Father in heaven. As a firm believer that all of life is an adventure, he could often be found golfing or hiking with his grandchildren, whom he adored and entertained with his fantastic stories. When he couldn't be found, he and Beth were traveling the world. Roy is survived by his wife Beth Moxley, his children, Chris (Marla) Moxley, Rachael (Adam) Daniels, Jessica (Douglas) Rahden, and Sarah (Kelvin) Reynolds, and his grandchildren, Kaden and Wesley Moxley, Ella, Aaron, Ashton, Livia, Preston, Eliza, and Cameron Daniels, and Alexander and Anna Rahden. He is also survived by his mother Ann Moxley, and siblings Mark (Cheryl) Moxley, Claire Squires, Karl (Carol) Moxley, and Fern (Tracy) Burger, as well as many nieces and nephews. Roy was preceded in death by his father Arthur Moxley, and his grandson Zachary Rahden. Due to Covid-19 a private funeral for immediate family only will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 11:00am. Family and friends can watch the service on a live broadcast at the following link. http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/firthidahostake A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Services are provided by Nalder Funeral Home, see nalderfuneralhome.com for full obituary. Roy 5/17/1957 - 12/10/2020E. Moxley