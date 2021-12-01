Charole Robison Muir, 89 of Rexburg, Idaho, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at her home. Charole was born March 1, 1932 in Rigby, Idaho to Pearl E. Williams Robison and William Joel Robison. She was raised and attended schools in Rexburg, graduating from Madison High School. She continued her education at LDS Business College and Brigham Young University. Charole worked as an elementary teacher. On November 11, 1961, she married William Edwin Muir; they were blessed with 3 children. In addition to Idaho, Charole also lived in Portland, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Morocco, Madrid, Spain, San Bernadino, California, Sioux City, Iowa, Tacoma, Washington, and Spearfish, South Dakota. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed reading, cooking and traveling. She is survived by her daughter, Alison (Martin Phillips) Muir of Rexburg, Idaho; son, James P (Lori) Muir of Rexburg, Idaho, Jeffery E (Robin) Muir of Pleasant Grove, Utah; brother, Billie (Norma) Robison of Dingle, Idaho; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister; Marilyn Haslam and granddaughter, Taunie Ann Muir. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Charole 3/1/1932 - 11/25/2021Robison Muir