Eloise Muir, 97, of Rexburg passed away quietly on November 1, 2019 at Homestead Assisted Living, of causes incident to age. She was born to James Raymond Powell and Agnes Pearl Terry on August 27, 1922 at Heman, Idaho. She was the third of thirteen children. Being the oldest living daughter, she learned early how to manage a household. The farm she grew up on was near the sandhills. There was a lot of hard work to be done, but the siblings worked and played together while enjoying the freedom of rural life. She attended school at Egin, Sugar-Salem, and Madison High School. She married Rulin Muir, in her words "the most handsome senior at Madison High School" on July 30, 1941 in the Logan Utah Temple. They both loved children. They had three sons and five daughters, whom they raised on a farm north of Rexburg, Idaho. Eloise was very good at sewing, quilting, making stuffed animals, oil painting, and crafts of all kinds. She gardened and canned to provide for her large family and was known for the flowers she grew. She would tackle any kind of project that was needed and taught her children to develop competence, which brings confidence. She is remembered for her patience and faith. Eloise was not afraid of work and often helped with farm work and milking cows. She worked at Fresh Pack and later at Rogers Brothers potato plants for eighteen years to supplement the farm income and make sure that her children had the education they needed. She is survived by her children; Paula (Sy, deceased) Hope, Ferril (Rosalie) Muir, Dennis (Lynnette) Muir, Sherry (Gary) Farnsworth, Darla (Skip) Wilson, Bonnie (Bill) Park, Brenda (Cal) Messenger, and Chris Muir. At last count, she had forty-three great-grandchildren, and twenty-five great-great-grandchildren, and counting. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters, four brothers, a son-in-law, two grandchildren, and grandson-in-law, and four great-grandchildren. She has been a widow for thirty-two years. Eloise was loved by everyone for her good humor, patience, hard work, and compassion. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Rexburg North Stake Center, 314 East 2nd North, Rexburg. The family will receive friends 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Flamm Funeral Home and again from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Rexburg Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com Eloise 8/27/1922 - 11/1/2019Muir