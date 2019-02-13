William (Bill) Anson Muir Jr., 74, of Idaho Falls, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019, at his home. He was under the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho. Bill was born on May 4, 1944, to Buenta Sessions and William Anson Muir Sr., in Soda Springs, Idaho. He grew up in Chesterfield, Idaho and being the only boy in a family with five children, he spent a lot of time outdoors helping his dad on the family farm. He attended schools in Bancroft, Idaho. Football and wrestling were two of his favorite sports in High School. On January 7, 1966 he was married to Annabelle Knowles. To this union two children were born: Scott and Pamela. They were later divorced. On February 13, 1993, he married Betty June Helderman. Bill was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a two-year mission in the North Central States Mission. He enjoyed golfing, hunting and raising steers, sheep, and chickens. He loved spending time outdoors and in the mountains. He also loved taking care of his rose gardens, constantly working to keep his yard beautiful. Some of his most enjoyable moments were watching his grandchildren participate in their sporting events. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Betty; his son Scott (Katie) Muir of Paul, Idaho, his daughter Pamela (Travis) Myers of Idaho Falls, Idaho; stepchildren: Eric Helderman of Arco, Idaho and Robin (Ben) Berrett of Franklin, Idaho; sisters: Jeniece Hebdon, Beth Allen, and Karen Welker; 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Nancy Briggs. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Sage Lakes Ward Chapel, 3370 North 5th West (East River Road). The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 p.m., Friday, February 15, 2019, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, and one hour prior to services at the church. Due to weather conditions interment will be at the Chesterfield Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. William (Bill) 5/4/1944 - 2/9/2019Anson Muir Jr.