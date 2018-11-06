Walter Ren Mund October 20, 1930 - October 31, 2018 Walter Ren Mund was born October 20, 1930 in Gillette, Wyoming together with his twin brother Wallace. He was the son of Reinold Ludwig (Ren) and Cecile Matilda Horstmeyer Mund. They were the 5th and 6th children born to the couple. Wallace passed away at age two months. In 1935 the family moved to Salmon, Idaho where Walter grew up and attended the local schools. He helped his older brothers, Les and Harvey, with their wood cutting business. At age 17 he joined the Navy. After boot camp where he was trained as a radioman he was stationed aboard the USS Pasadena in the waters off the coast of China. Following the decommissioning of the USS Pasadena in Bremerton, Washington, he was stationed in Seattle at the Port of Embarkation. In 1952 he married Esther Kemmerer in Seattle and in 1953 he was transferred to Japan. The couple has 2 children, son Wallace and daughter Vicky. As his Navy career progressed, he became a Chief Cryptologic Technician (CT). He was stationed in Japan, California the Philippine Islands, the Hawaiian Islands Territory and when the islands became a state in 1959, with his final duty station being in Pensacola Florida. Following his retirement, from the Navy in 1968, he moved his family back to Idaho. He became very involved with the Boy Scouts, both in Florida and Idaho as his son was growing up. He was the water front director at the Treasure Mountain Boy Scout Camp in the Tetons near Driggs, Idaho for two summers. He worked as a guide for several big game outfitters in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness Area. His hobbies ranged from being a self-taught artist doing both charcoal drawings and oil paintings to fly fishing and square dancing. He and his wife were square dancers. He started the Levi's and Lace Square Dance Club in Salmon in 1979 and called for the club for nearly 20 years. They enjoyed visiting other square dance clubs in the neighboring states as well as Canada. He became a Master Genealogist for his Family. He loved the hunt, through the computer and traveling to court houses, cemeteries and corresponding with new found relatives in South Africa and other parts of the world. He was a member of the VFW and the Eagles Lodge. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Harvey, Leslie, Wallace, Arlen, sisters Estella, Bernice. He is survived by his wife Esther, son Wallace (Zolene) Mund and daughter Vicky (Clarence) Davis along with 8 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren and sister June Moorer along with numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Services to be held on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 2:00 pm at the Jones and Casey Funeral Home, 501 Lena Street, Salmon, Idaho 83467 Walter Ren 10/20/1930 - 10/31/2018Mund