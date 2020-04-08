Kenneth Lyle Munk, 91, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his home in Blackfoot. Lyle was born January 18, 1929 in Manti, Utah to Jesse Ray and Ruby Lucille McPherson Munk. Lyle's youth was spent in Manti, where he attended school. He graduated from Manti High School where he loved playing basketball and other team sports. After graduation, he attended barber school in Salt Lake City. On April 3, 1948 Lyle and Margaret Dunn were married in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on September 15, 1950. Margaret preceded Lyle in death. On December 3, 1983, Lyle married Donna Justesen Page in Moreland, Idaho. Lyle co-owned the Bonneville Barbershop in Idaho Falls for 41 years where he made many great friends and golfing associates. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was High Priest group leader and served in the Young Mens program. He served as ward clerk for many years. Lyle and Donna served a mission from November 1989 to May of 1991 in the Canada Halifax Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Lyle was on a bowling league for many years. He was awarded outstanding fan for both the Idaho Falls Tigers and the Snake River Panthers. He was also an avid BYU Cougar fan. He loved his yard and garden. He loved to irrigate his three acres, tend to his cows, and raise and observe his varied species of pigeons. He used to enjoy golfing and skiing with his children, and hunting and fishing at his cabin on the Salmon River. Lyle is survived by his wife, Donna Munk of Moreland; his children Kay Lynn Chapman of Idaho Falls, Lyle Kris (Mardean) Munk of West Jordan UT, Michael Joseph (Maryanne) Munk of Idaho Falls; stepchildren Donna Lynn (Craig) Metcalf of Riverside, Thayne Byron (Jamie) Page of Rifle CO, Jolene (Jeffrey) Secrist of Moreland, Paul (Lisa) Page of Moreland and Delis Louise Orr of Groveland; sister, Mary Louise Sorensen of Mayfield UT; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings Margaret Greenwood, McPherson Junior Munk and David Ray Munk. A private family graveside service will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Fielding Memorial Cemetery under the direction of the Hawker Funeral Home. Memories of Lyle and condolences to his family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Kenneth Lyle 1/18/1932 - 4/5/2020Munk