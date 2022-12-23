Emily Munns, 46 of Idaho Falls, Idaho, also known as Tweety Bird, Jabberwocky, Mom #1, and Blonde May, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at her home; she was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Emily was born July 14, 1976 in Menan, Idaho to Terrell Bruce Munns and Cheri Llanos Julian Munns. She was raised and attended schools in the Rigby area, graduating from Rigby High School in 1994. She continued her education at Idaho State University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1998; University of Tennessee, Chattanooga graduating as a Nurse Anesthetist; then earned a Doctorate of Nurse Anesthesia Practice degree from the University of Michigan. She married Robert Cameron; they later divorced. Emily worked as an RN at EIRMC and Mountain View Hospitals in Idaho Falls, she managed her husband's medical practice in Somerset, Kentucky, worked as a CNRA at Anesthetist Associates of New Mexico; St Luke's Hospital in Sun Valley, Idaho; and then Eagle Rock Anesthesia and Freeman Plastic Surgery Laser & MedSpa in Idaho Falls. Emily appreciated the beauty of the outdoors; she enjoyed skiing, snowboarding, and hiking when weather permitted. She loved traveling, especially with family and friends. She could also be found doting over her nieces and nephews, attending their performances, going to social events, and playing games, especially Rummikub. When she could no longer do these, she watched football with them while attempting to eat as much as she could. After Emily was diagnosed with terminal cancer, she went on a medical mission to Kenya in East Africa, something she always wanted to do, where she sponsored 3 orphans: Synthia, Fransica, and Velma. She was an amazing sister, aunt and dog mom. She spent her life being the best she could be at everything she did, and helping as many people as she could, especially her sisters, nieces, and nephews. She is survived by her father Terrell Bruce (Terry Brooke) Munns of Menan, ID; sisters May Robin Munns (Jed Haile) of Idaho Falls, ID, Sarah Ann Baldwin of Idaho Falls, ID, Ann Marie Boening of Troutdale, OR, Lacey Munns of Watford, ND; nieces Alexis Mariah Chaffin, Karina Cherise Permann, Cheriann Samantha Baldwin, Avery Joy Haile, Bryna JoAnn Haile, Jacee Mendoza, Sophia Simpson; nephews Matthew James Chaffin, Liam Kennedy Baldwin, and Brock Boening, and Emerson Haile. She was preceded in death by her mother Cheri Llanos Julian Munns; brother Matthew Brindley Munns; grandparents, Ralph Dean Munns, Merle Beazer Munns, Stanley Wayne Julian, and Dorris Ann Beazley Julian. Emily was also survived by her beloved dogs, Karlos and Diesel. She was preceded in death by her dogs Mazy, and ones she loved the most: Fergie and Teige. A funeral service will be held at 12 noon, Friday, December 23, 2022 at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby, ID. Family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Friday, prior to services at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online through www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Emily 7/14/1976 - 12/19/2022Munns
+1
Trending Now
-
IFPD ticketed and relocated 200 less vehicles during second snow event
-
Expert: Corner crossing would diminish ranch values ‘at least 30%’
-
Task Force arrests Bonneville man for sexual exploitation of a child
-
CONNELLY: Idaho Conservation League begins new wildlife program
-
Opinion: Improving mental health for eastern Idaho youth
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.