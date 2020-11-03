Echo Munro, 67, of Shelley passed away October 31, 2020. She was born July 27, 1953 in Idaho Falls to Clyde C and Wanda Bean Miller. She graduated from Shelley High School in 1971. She then attended and graduated from Beauty School. On August 25, 1978 she married Rex Blake Munro in the Idaho Falls Temple. Echo was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She taught Primary for several years. She served as a librarian for 11 years until her health started to decline. Her favorite hobbies were crafting and reading. She passed on some of her crafting skills to her daughter's. She loved all of her grandkids very much. Echo is survived by her husband, Rex B. Munro of Shelley, children, Athena Anderson of Layton, UT, Tabitha (Jayson) Dye of Firth, Sabrina (Ben) Felt of Salt Lake City, UT, Anya (Kip) Crawley of Jerome, Rex W. Munro (Heather Williams) of Idaho Falls, Trina (David Jr. "DJ") Griffin of Roberts, four sisters, one brother, and 14 grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Shelley South Stake Center (675 South Milton Ave.) The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 West Oak Street, Shelley. Interment will be at 1:00 P.M. at the Fairview Cemetery in Soda Springs. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Echo 7/27/1953 - 10/31/2020Munro