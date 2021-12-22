Beth Holbrook Murdoch, 95, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully at her home on December 19, 2021. Beth was born September 26, 1926, in Auburn, Wyoming, to Joseph Lamoni Holbrook and Sarah Leola Wilkes Holbrook. She grew up and attended grade school in Marysville, Idaho. The family moved to Ashton, Idaho, where she graduated from Ashton High School. While attending school, she worked for the telephone company, and after graduation, she was transferred to St. Anthony. On May 1, 1945, Beth met LaVaughn Hansen Murdoch at a family dinner in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were married on August 26, 1945, in Ashton. Beth and Vaughn made their home in Idaho Falls where Beth worked as a bookkeeper for Montgomery Ward for eighteen years until they closed. She then went to work at Sears for fifteen years until her retirement. She and Vaughn enjoyed working together on their summer home near Bone, Idaho. They later sold their summer home and moved to St. George, Utah. She and Vaughn loved to travel and spent many happy hours with family and friends in their travel trailer. Later, they were able to travel extensively throughout the world. When Vaughn passed away in 2008, Beth moved back to Idaho Falls to be closer to family and friends. She enjoyed being back home again. Beth was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a passion for quilting, and donated many of her quilts to various charitable organizations. She loved the symphony and the theater, but she was also an outdoor girl who spent many hours camping. Fiercely independent, Beth loved life. She was very social and made friends easily wherever she went. She had a great sense of style. She aged gracefully and positively and stayed upbeat even during hard times. Her courage and generosity of spirit inspired many. Beth is survived by her nieces, Bobbie Hibbert of Ashton, ID and Colleen Hainesworth of Rigby, ID, and numerous members of the Murdoch family. She is also survived by her "adopted" children whom she loved as her own, Carla Lewis of Hanford, CA, Ken (Victoria) Ball of Livermore, CA, Karen Carver of Kent, WA, and Lisa Arnold of Salt Lake City, UT. She was reunited in death to her husband, Vaughn; siblings, Thede, Helen, Dortha, Blaine and Glen; "adopted" daughter, Linda Westling; and a very happy cocker spaniel named Tiny. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the Ammon Cemetery, 5226 E. Sunnyside Road. The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. prior to services at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Beth 9/26/1926 - 12/19/2021Murdoch
+1
News Trending Today
-
Family of man killed by police file tort claim, intends to sue Idaho Falls
-
Mefford, Rex
-
Winger, John
-
EDITORIAL: To regain trust, Sheriff Rowland should resign
-
French, Dana
-
HIGH SCOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Rigby's Ricks signs with Weber State
-
Sho-Ban, CDA tribes file redistricting lawsuits
-
Baldwin, Parthenia (Teena) Jean
-
Countering Claims: Idaho's doctors reach out to lawmakers about vaccines
-
Shoptalk: Region's first selfie studio opens in Idaho Falls