David "Dave" Lewis Murdoch, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 2, 2022, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. Dave was born July 16, 1931, in Thorton, Idaho, to William Lewis Murdoch and Elizabeth Ivie Murdoch. He grew up and attended schools in Thorton, and graduated from Madison High School. On May 25, 1951, he married Uvon Marie Mortensen in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Dave and Uvon made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Dave worked as a firefighter for the City of Idaho Falls. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed farming, ranching, and real estate. He loved animals, especially horses. He cherished spending time with his grand kids and attending all of their activities. Dave is survived by his wife, Uvon Marie Murdoch of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Steve L. Murdoch of Hamer, ID; son, Dan E. (Brenda) Murdoch of Hamer, ID; daughter, Mitzi (Richard) Savage of Hamer, ID; son, Vernon Clay (Lori) Murdoch of Shelley, ID; 16 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Elizabeth Murdoch; daughter, Lori Murdoch; grandsons, Houston Murdoch and Chance Murdoch; daughter-in-law, Teresa Murdoch; sisters, Marie Safford, Margaret Young, Jennett Hooper, Lennox Case, and Mary Murdoch. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at Idaho Falls Brentwood Ward, 2040 Brentwood Drive, with Bishop John Collins officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Archer-Sutton Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dave 7/16/1931 - 1/2/2022Lewis Murdoch