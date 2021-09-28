Heaven rejoiced in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday, September 26, as Gilbert Dean Murdoch completed his final exam in this mortal experience and returned home to that God who gave him life. What a glorious reunion it must have been with friends and family who had passed on before and those who have yet to come as he returned to his heavenly home having done everything necessary to qualify himself for eternal life. Gil's mortal probation began on May 10, 1927, in a small farmhouse on the banks of the Fall River in Farnum, Idaho (Southeast of Ashton) where he was born to Thomas Todd Murdoch and Sarah Ingeborg Hansen. He lived on the farm with his parents and 5 brothers and sisters until the fall of 1939 when, like many depression-era families, they lost the farm to foreclosure due to inability to pay the property taxes. Gil was 11 years old when they moved to a little white house in Idaho Falls across from what was then Highland Park. That house still sits today across the street from the left field fence of McDermott field. He grew up in Idaho Falls and worked a variety of jobs. He was driving truck for Common's Poultry on West 25th street when he met Darlene Johnson, the love of his life. Gil was 24 years old and Darlene 17 when they were sealed in the Idaho Falls temple. There were those who said they were too young to marry and that it would never last, but they walked hand-in-hand through life for 49 years, when Darlene's life was cut short by cancer. After 20 years apart, they are now ready to start eternity together. Gil and Darlene had 10 children. Fritz, the eldest, was born in 1953. He was followed by a daughter Merrilee. Then another son, Hal (now deceased.) Then daughters Barbara and Donna. Then three sons, Juan, David, and Manuel. And finally, a daughter and a son, Alicia and Daniel. The children meant everything to Gil and Darlene and they were the focal point of everything they did as a couple. Gil was an avid pilot. Though he learned to fly in a Stinson, he favored Bellanca airplanes, "the sports cars of the sky." He owned both a cruiseair and a cruisemaster. His love of aviation connected him with the "flying Farmers" of southeast Idaho. Each year after they finished the harvest, the flying farmers would head for a well-deserved break in Mexico. One trip was all it took for Gil to know that he loved the food, the climate and most of all the people of Mexico. He knew he couldn't be happy until he lived there. So, in 1965, he arranged for a Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise, loaded Darlene and the five children they had at that time into their Pontiac station wagon and headed for a new life in Monterrey, Mexico. He spent 12 wonderful years in Monterrey, Guadalajara, and Mexico City, building a business and raising a family. Those were times he never forgot and never ceased to talk about. As the children got older, Gil and Darlene decided to return to Idaho. Gil worked in the cafeteria in the Idaho Falls Temple for many years and then ran many local restaurants. He was a people person and loved greeting people and hearing their stories. With the passing of his beloved Darlene in 2002, Gil seemed lost for a season, but he was never alone. A near constant parade of children and grandchildren moved in and out of his home "to keep him company." But the truth of the matter is, Gil's home was always open to anyone who needed a place to stay. There was always enough food and enough firewood to keep any stranger who stopped by fed, warm and comfortable for as long as was necessary In 2016 Gil sold his home to his Son Juan and his daughter in law Dyanne and their family, and he lived happily with them until his passing Gil was 94 years and 4 months old at the time of his passing. Although he had been born with a keen mind and a strong, healthy body, after more than 94 years, his body had given all it had to give. He died of causes incident to age. Gil is survived by nine children. Fritz (Patti) Murdoch (Paul, Idaho). Merrilee (Allan) Webb (Island Park, Idaho). Hal (deceased) and (Sue) Murdoch (Rye, England). Barbara (Mike) Walker (Rexburg, Idaho). Donna (Bill, Deceased) Waite (Newport Coast, California). Juan (Dyanne) Murdoch (Idaho Falls, Idaho). David (Heather) Murdoch (Gra, Idaho). Manuel (Emilee) Murdoch (Blackfoot, Idaho). Alicia (Jared) Snarr (Burley, Idaho). Daniel (Shawna) Murdoch (Ammon, Idaho). Gil and Darlene's posterity includes 41 grandchildren and 66 great grandchildren at the time of his passing. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021 at Osgood Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on 7940 North 35th Idaho Falls, Idaho. The family will receive friends and loved ones from 6:30-8pm, Thursday at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge Ave.) and from 9:30-10:45 am prior to the services at the church. Condolences may be posted at www.woodfuneralhome.com Services may be viewed at https://youtube.com/channel/UCLDZ7tKuuyfmawVHJLSWQ Gilbert 9/5/1927 - 9/26/2021Murdoch
