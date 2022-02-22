H. Faye Newman Murdock was born June 30, 1930, in Jerome, Idaho. Her parents were Mary Ellen Bird Hill Newman and John Oscar Newman. She grew up in Milo, Idaho, on her family farm. She loved climbing apple trees and sitting in them eating apples. She attended school in Rigby, Idaho, where she was a good student. Faye met Lyle E. Murdock and they were married June 14, 1951, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They lived in Bates, west of Driggs, Idaho. There they raised nine children and ran the family farm. Faye was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a faithful member her entire life and fulfilled many callings. She loved to play the piano. Faye became a CNA when Lyle became sick and was unable to work the farm. She worked at the Teton Valley Hospital where she loved helping people. After Lyle passed away, she stayed in the Valley working until 1996 when she moved to Ammon, Idaho. There she volunteered at EIRMC and worked at Naturalizer Plus with her daughter, Karen. She enjoyed walking the mall and made a lot of new friends. She loved walking around the Ammon area. After she retired from EIRMC, she went to Mountain View Hospital as a volunteer. After being there for a short time, her health declined and she had to stop her volunteer work. Faye loved to read and instilled in some of her children and grandchildren that same love. On February 18, 2022, she was called home to her Heavenly Father, joining those who had gone before and were waiting for her. She is survived by her brother, Farlan Dubarry of Marysville, WA; children, David (Debi) Murdock of South Jordan, UT, Lynn (Sonia) Murdock of West Jordan, UT, Karen (Elden) Arnell of Rigby, ID, DeAnn (Gary) Ricks of Rigby, ID, Kenneth Murdock of Idaho Falls, Brian Murdock of Cottonwood Heights, UT, Gaylon (Stacy) Murdock of Lake Point, UT, Paul (Nansi) Murdock of Alpine, UT, and Matthew (Janet) Murdock of Salt Lake City, UT; 42 grandchildren, 97 great grandchildren, and 24 great-great grandchildren. Faye kept a list of all of their names and who they belonged to and their birthdays. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Ellen Newman; her loving husband, Lyle; brothers, Marvin, Lavar, Deloy, and Elmo; and sisters, Carol and Elna. Many thanks to The Gables of Idaho Falls and Encompass Home Health & Hospice for all the help and support they gave mom in her last few months on earth. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Ammon 11th Ward, 1100 S. Tiebreaker. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Brickyard Event Center, 1025 S Ammon and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Bates Cemetery in Teton Valley at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Faye 6/30/1930 - 2/18/2022Murdock
