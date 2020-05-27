Megan Marie Murdock, loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, returned home to her loving Heavenly Father on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the age of 36. Megan was born January 20, 1984, to Wayne and Ranae Brown Murdock, completing their family as the youngest of four children. Megan attended Hillcrest High School and graduated in 2003. She also attended Journey's and Joshua D. Smith. Megan worked part-time for her dad at Foothills Dental where she developed, cherished, and valued many relationships with staff, friends, and coworkers. Megan was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She brought joy to everyone who knew her. Megan had such a childlike love for her Heavenly Father, and her favorite primary song was "Families Can Be Together Forever." Megan loved her family. She looked forward to family dinners, holidays, camping trips, and especially her birthday. She loved to watch her nephews play sports and was their #1 fan, cheering them on from the sidelines. She loved participating in Special Olympics and her basketball team went to state several times in Boise. Megan loved working in the yard with her dad on projects and painting and making crafts with her mom, sister, and aunt for the annual Fall craft fair. She loved ice cream and Mom and Dad's famous rhubarb pie. She loved going to dinner and out to the movie theater. Megan loved to travel. One of her favorite experiences was swimming with dolphins in Mexico. She looked forward to attending the Playmill Theatre in West Yellowstone each summer and made sure she got to meet all the actors/actresses and shake their hands. Megan was extremely loving and often wrote love notes or texts to family and friends to express how much she loved you. If you were lucky enough to get a bear hug from Megan, you knew how much she loved you. We are grateful for the knowledge of eternal families and know that our "Happy Megan" will be waiting with open arms and her loving smile to greet us. Megan is survived by her loving family, her wonderful parents, Wayne and Ranae Murdock; brother, Aaron (Wendy) Murdock; sister, Neisha (Matthew) Brizzee; brother, Tyson (Rachelle) Murdock; five nieces, McKayla, McKenzie, Abbie, Bailey, and Haven; seven nephews, Andre, Connor, Jordan, Porter, Jake, Walker, and Landon; two grandmothers, Elda Merrill and Barbara Brown; and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Bernell Murdock, Robert H. Brown, and Nathan Merrill. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Ammon Cemetery, 5226 East Sunnyside Road, with Bishop Garn Herrick presiding and Counselor Craig Anderson officiating. Due to limited seating, we encourage you to bring your own chair. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Megan 1/20/1984 - 5/22/2020Murdock
