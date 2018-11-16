Quentin C. Murdock, 99, long-time resident of Rockford, passed away Saturday, November 10, 2018 at MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls. Quentin was born July 29, 1919 in Rockford, Idaho, to Daniel Lewis Murdock and Annie Pearl Jones Murdock. He spent his lifetime in the Rockford area. He graduated from Thomas High School in 1938 and from the University of Idaho in 1942 with a B.S. in Dairy Manufacturing. Immediately after graduation he enlisted in the US Army. After basic training, he was assigned to the the First Infantry Division (the Big Red One) and sent to take part in the invasion of North Africa, where he received the silver and bronze star. He was a POW in Africa for a short time but was able to escape and return to his company. Following the action in North Africa, his company was assigned to the invasion of Sicily. After the liberation of Sicily, he returned to England for training before taking part in the first assault wave on Omaha Beach as part of the D-Day Normandy invasion. Recurrent malaria eventually brought him home. After returning from the war Quentin married Elda Mae Hutchinson in Pocatello in 1947. He worked as a County Agent in Fremont County before deciding to go back to his "roots". He purchased 240 acres west of Rockford, cleared the brush, dug a well and installed sprinklers. Quentin was a successful farmer, eventually expanding his farm to over 1000 acres. He ran a feedlot where he fattened up to 3000 head of cattle. He was the Director of the Eastern Idaho Production Credit Association for 15 years. In 1985 he was inducted into the Eastern Idaho Agricultural Hall of Fame. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Elders Quorum Presidency and as a finance clerk. Quentin and Elda Mae had two children, Leigh Ann and Susan Kay. They later divorced. On April 17, 1976 he married Michiko (Miko) Narita in Rockford, Idaho. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on May 2, 1978 and raised two sons, John and Edward. He and Miko also served as temple officiators for 20 years. Quentin enjoyed golfing, fishing, and hunting and especially boating. He and Miko have a home in St. George, Utah where they spent their winters. Quentin is survived by his wife, Michiko of Blackfoot; children, Leigh Ann (James) Tidey of Waukesha, WI, Susan (Blaine) Oakeson of Ogden, UT, John (Katherine) Murdock of Spanish Fork, UT and Edward Murdock of Lexington, KY; 17 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; and siblings, Atha Aikle of St. George, UT and Dale Murdock of Thomas. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Elda; parents, Daniel and Annie Pearl Murdock; and siblings, Orvil, Elwin, Fenoi, Velda, LaVar and Dannette. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 17, 2018 at the Thomas 2nd Ward Chapel. The family will meet with friends and relatives from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, November 16, 2018 at the Hawker Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Quentin 7/29/1919 - 11/10/2018Murdock