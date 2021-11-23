Reed Dance Murdock, age 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Gables Assisted Living in Blackfoot, ID. He was born February 9, 1926, in Thomas, ID, to Leo Delbert and Frances Dance Murdock. He grew up milking cows and farming with a team of horses. He was salutatorian of the Thomas High School class of 1944. He attended Utah State University during the winter quarters but was needed on the farm the rest of the time. He married his eternal sweetheart, Darlene Howell, January 13, 1948, in the Idaho Falls Temple. He and Darlene settled in the house he grew up in on the family farm. He raised Hereford cattle, potatoes, and various other crops alongside his father and later his sons. He served on the Committee of Nine which is an advisory group for the upper Snake River, as well as serving as a board member for the Aberdeen Springfield Canal. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and could be found tending water on one even into his eighties. He was a good steward of the land. He took a lot of pride in making sure every piece of ground was watered. He was one of the few people that knew how to make water run uphill. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings throughout his life. He and Darlene served as missionaries in the England London South mission from 1992 to 1993. In their later years he and Darlene spent their winters in St. George, UT, where he took up golfing. He is survived by his children, Ron (Ramona) Murdock, Steven (Lynnette) Murdock, David Murdock, all of Blackfoot, Linda (Kendon) Morgan of Vernal, UT as well as 14 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, and sister Wilma Barlow of Las Vegas, NV. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years who passed away September 2, 2021, parents, and siblings Enith, Merlin, Wayne, Elaine Watt, Clinton, and Rowena Merrill. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, November 26, 2021, at the funeral home and again one hour prior to the service. Friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can watch the service on a live broadcast, viewable at https://www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting. The family would like to thank Heidi Olsen and the staff at the Gables for the wonderful care they provided as well as Joy Taylor and Symbii Hospice. Reed 2/9/1926 - 11/20/2021Dance Murdock