James "Jim" Joseph Murphy, passed away on February 2, 2021, in Tucson, Arizona. He was a champion of a man. He was kind and gentle and full of wisdom and knowledge. He was a wonderful husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. He was a loyal friend and was always there for anyone who needed him. Jim was born on October 1st, 1928, to James J. Sr and Claire (Lee) Murphy in Providence, Rhode Island. Jim's only sibling, Edward "Ed", was born in 1929. It was also the year of the Great Depression, which made jobs scarce for many years. Jim's father moved the family West for this reason to Phoenix, Arizona, and finally settled in Brawley, California, where Jim finished elementary through high school. While Jim was still in high school, he worked in an observation post on top of a building as an aircraft spotter during WWII. When an airplane came into view, Jim had to use the "Hot Line" to call in the type, altitude, and direction of travel. Jim was very proud to have contributed to the war effort. On January 8th, 1948, Jim enlisted in the USAF as an aircraft mechanic. After basic training, Jim was assigned to Turner AFB in Albany, Georgia, where he met his future wife, Faye Jeanette Hinson at a USO dance. At 20 years old, Jim's hair was already turning grey. Faye refused when he asked her for a date as she thought he was too old for her. It was fortunate that she changed her mind, as they eventually married and celebrated 67 wonderful years together until Faye's passing on February 27, 2019. While at Turner AFB, Jim went on many overseas duty assignments. Although he was temporarily assigned to places such as England, Puerto Rico, and Japan, he was most proud of his unit earning the very first "Air Force Outstanding Unit Award." His unit took an entire Fighter Wing non-stop to Hawaii using in-flight refueling while they were en route to Japan. He was also stationed in Formosa/Taiwan as an Aircraft Maintenance Adviser to the Nationalist Chinese Air Force. Faye accompanied Jim to Formosa. and their child Jay was born there. Jim and Faye were then stationed at Air Force bases in Virginia, Arizona, Texas and finally Utah, where he retired as a Chief Master Sgt in 1968. Following his military career, Jim began working at Sunset Sport Centers. Within four year, he was promoted to General Manager. In 1972, he and his family relocated to Idaho Falls, Idaho. Jim remained with the company for 13 more years and left in 1985 for medical reasons. Jim then worked for Red Baron Aviation until they were sold in 1986. Later that year he went to work as an Idaho Job Consultant for the State of Idaho and officially retired in 1996. Since retirement, Jim and Faye spent 15 of their winters in Lake Havasu, Arizona, and spent their summers visiting family and friends around the country. Jim was raised as a devout Catholic. His first date with his future wife happened on Easter Sunday, 1949. After attending Easter Mass, Faye eventually chose to convert to Catholicism, and they married on December 9th, 1950 at St. Teresa's Catholic Church in Albany, Georgia. They had eight children. After moving to Idaho Falls in 1972, Jim and Faye attended Holy Rosary Church where Jim served as an usher for 10 years. He was on the Parish Counsel for 2 years and the St. Vincent de Paul Advisory Board for several years. Jim is survived by his children, Robin (Frank) Carlisle of Tucson, AZ, Russell (Jody) Murphy of Shelley, ID, Carol (Robert) Bollenback of Simpsonville, SC, Michael Murphy of Medford, OR, and Jana (Kenny) Nelson of Idaho Falls, ID; his daughters-in-law, Donna Ortmann-Murphy of Boise, ID, and Laina Murphy of Ammon, ID; as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by the love of his life, Faye; his three sons, infant James III, James (Jay) and Patrick; his brother, Ed, and his parents, James Sr. and Claire (Lee) Murphy. Jim will always be remembered for being the very definition of honesty and integrity. He will be missed greatly by his family and friends. We love and miss you dearly dad. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. James "Jim" 10/1/1928 - 2/2/2021Murphy
