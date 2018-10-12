Dianne Murray
Dianne Thompson Murray, 73, of Rexburg, went home to her Father in Heaven on Oct. 9, 2018.
Dianne was born Feb. 15, 1945, to Eldon and Audrene Thompson in Wendell, Idaho. As a young girl, she lived in Jerome and then her family moved to Woodville, and she graduated from Shelley High School. After high school, she was married and gave birth to 12 children. She lived in Washington and Utah for a time, but most of her life, she raised her family in Idaho, mainly in Shelley and Rexburg.
Dianne was an amazing mother, and it was well known that her children and family were her highest priority and her greatest source of joy. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and playing the piano. She was a huge fan of Elvis Presley and most classic movies and musicals. She always kept a clean and tidy home and was skilled at making the most of every dollar. In every sense, she was a true homemaker.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many callings during her lifetime, but she particularly enjoyed working with the young women and children. She was viewed by many as a motherly figure and a source of strength and faith.
She worked at Artco in Rexburg for 25 years before retiring at the age of 66. While she performed many different roles at Artco, she was always viewed as a reliable and consistent employee.
In retirement, she loved cooking for family, especially around the holidays when they would come home to visit. She was well known for her breakfast roll and homemade pies, and no one ever left her kitchen table hungry. Dianne was loved for her compassion and service, as well as her smile and loving heart.
At the time of her passing, she is survived by nine of her children: Dirk (Kim) Murray of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Edela (Jim) Irvin of Willard, Utah, Creche Tuffly of Mesa, Arizona, Clayne (Bonnie) Murray of Reno, Nevada, Falina Kelsey of Teton, Idaho, Beau (Heather) Murray of Middleton, Idaho, Shamra (Shawn) Fyfe of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Rigg (Kim) Murray of Rexburg, Idaho, and Syrina Murray of Willard, Utah. She is also survived by her brothers, Delayne (Judy), Larry (Anita) and Curtis (Laura) Thompson, and her sister, Venna (Cornell) Davidson. She also leaves a legacy of 19 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eldon and Audrene Thompson; her daughter Dirla Murray; her son Devin Murray; and her daughter Tasche Stone.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 15, at the LDS Park Street Chapel at 700 Park Street in Rexburg, Idaho. A viewing will be held before the funeral from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Shelley, Idaho, immediately following the funeral. Condolences can be shared with the family through Flamm Funeral Home at www.flammfh.com.