JoAnn Dee Sharp Murray, age 79, of Rexburg, formerly of Rigby, passed away at her home Saturday, May 29, 2021, under the loving care of her husband and Brio Home Health. JoAnn was born December 5th 1941 in Pocatello, Idaho; to Joseph Sharp and Jessie Vilate Gardner Sharp. She was raised in Pocatello, Bybee, Idaho Falls, and Ucon Idaho. She attended Rigby schools then graduated from Bonneville High School in 1960. She continued her education at Ricks College, earning a degree as a Registered Nurse in 1962. In 1963 she married David Flygare in Salt Lake City, Utah; they lived in Montana, Utah, Portland, OR and Seattle, WA. They were blessed with 7 children. Joann and David went their separate ways in 1993. June 11, 1993 JoAnn married Jared C. Murray in Ucon, Idaho; they made their home in Rigby and enjoyed nearly 30 years together. JoAnn was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; she enjoyed serving in many callings and especially loved genealogy and temple work. She also served as a PTA President. JoAnn loved learning and had many talents; playing the piano and organ, making necklaces, doing bead work and sharing them with many family members and friends; she also loved to read and cook. Above all, she loved and cherished her family and was a wonderful wife. She is survived by her husband, Jared C. Murray of Rexburg, Idaho; children, Paul Flygare and Alan Flygare of Seattle, WA, Alys Hobbs of Salt Lake City, UT, Mark Flygare of Burley, ID, Brian Flygare and David Flygare of Salt Lake City, UT; step-children; Dirk, Edela, Dirla, Creche, Clayne, Devin, Falina, Beau, Shamra, Tasche, Rigg, and Syrnia; siblings, Myrna Summers, of Idaho Falls, ID, Marvin Sharp of Afton, WY, 41 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and an infant son, David Christian Flygare. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Rigby South Stake Center, 106 N. 3800 E., Rigby. A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Grant Central Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com JoAnn 12/5/1941 - 5/29/2021Dee Murray
+1