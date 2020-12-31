Gary Dean Myers, age 48, passed away in Idaho Falls, Monday, December 28, 2020. Gary was born May 16, 1972 in Idaho Falls, Idaho a son to Gary Franklin Myers and Linda Lou Cramer Myers. He attended Shelley Schools. Following High School he attended Ricks College. He then attended Boise State University and the two years in St Louis, Missouri. He married Rene Cowart in 1994 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They later divorced. He is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day saints and served a two-year mission in Brazil. He worked for UPS, as a Physicians Assistant, and as a personal trainer for Apple Athletic. He enjoyed woodworking, working on cars, hunting, working out at the gym, playing guitar, fishing and spending time with family. He was a perfectionist and creative in all that he endeavored. He will be missed dearly. He is survived by his mother Linda Myers of Idaho Falls, a daughter, Megan Hoadley (Eric) of Rexburg, two sons, Max Myers of Idaho Falls, Ross Myers of Rigby, a sister Claudette Alderson (Mike) of Caldwell, and two grandchildren Ellie and Henry. He was preceded in death by his father Gary F Myers, grandparents, Dean and Betty Cramer and Benjamin and Dorothy Myers. Family and friends may call by the funeral home Monday January 4th, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. to view Gary. The immediate family will have private services with burial at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Gary 5/16/1972 - 12/28/2020Dean Myers
