On Thursday January 26, 2023, Kenneth R. Myers, loving husband, and father passed away at the age of 69 in Idaho Falls surrounded by his family. Born to James and Lorraine Myers, Ken graduated from High School in Omaha Nebraska and later pursued a career in the automotive business. Ken met the love of his life Pamala Cherry in 1972. They later married in Omaha Nebraska in 1976 and shortly after moved to Idaho where they raised 3 daughters. Ken was a hardworking man. He worked in the automotive business for 51 years and was recently forced to retire from City Motors in Great Falls Montana due to his health. If it wasn't for this Ken would have worked forever. He always loved to keep busy and loved his City Motor Family. Ken spent his free time with his wife and family. He loved watching football, betting on the horse races or playing slot machines. He loved music, especially the Beatles, anything from the 60's and Country. He never missed a chance to attend a concert with his family. Ken is survived by his wife Pam of 47 years, daughters Cherry (Craig) Myhre, Sarah Beck (Zak Julian), Lisa (Mike) Austin, sisters Deanne Myers, Patricia (Joey) Shipley, Pamela Myers (Ed Allen) and seven granddaughters, many nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Doris Lorraine Myers, brother James F. Myers Jr. and a sister Deborah Myers. Ken was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to everyone. Funeral services will be held on Saturday February 4, 2023, at Hope Lutheran Church in Idaho Falls at 11:00 AM with Pastor Garen Pay officiating. Family will greet friends and family from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM on Saturday before the service. Ken will be laid to rest in Idaho Falls Idaho. A reception will be held in his honor on Saturday February 4th, 2023, at Teton Event Center in Idaho Falls from 12:30 -2:00 PM. A special thanks to One Source Hospice in Idaho Falls for their loving care and support during his final days. Kenneth 12/24/1953 - 1/26/2023R Myers
