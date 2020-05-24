Nakamura Wendy Lee Scott Nakamura Wendy L Scott Nakamura was born on July 25, 1960 to Samuel & Connie Scott. Her father was fond of telling her an anecdote about the day she was born. She was born with flaming red hair and in the middle of a heatwave. The temperature that day was over 100 degrees. He would grin at her and tell her that she was bound to be hotheaded. He had no idea. Wendy spent her childhood in Moreland, Idaho. She loved spending time with her dad. Whether it was sharing an orange, taking a nap, fishing or riding with him in the big equipment while he worked. She attended the Snake River School District, making many lifelong friends. On June 8, 1978 she married Kent Nakamura. Wendy & Kent had four children together. They were not the perfect couple, but they loved each other and persevered through the good and the bad times. Most people will remember Wendy from her many years working at Anderson Lumber. Contractors in the area all knew to call her if they needed anything. Through a series of crazy life events (honestly, you wouldn't believe us if we told you) Wendy eventually wound up driving interstate over the road. Truck driving became her second love. Wendy loved the outdoors. In her free time you could find her with her family hunting, fishing, riding atvs or horses. She also enjoyed crocheting, sewing and other crafts. Later in Life, Wendy was diagnosed with Lupus. This led to many health complications, including a debilitating spinal issue. These health complications forced Wendy to park her big rig permanently. Despite her chronic pain, Wendy still continued to be larger than life. She wouldn't let her health hold her back. If you needed her, she was there for you. On May 20, 2020 Wendy passed away at Bingham Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel & Connie Scott. As well as her husband Kent Nakamura. She is survived by her brother Brian Scott (Rona) of Leesburg, VA. Four children Tsuneko Lish (Derek) of Pampa, TX; Jamie Nakamura-Torres (John) of Blackfoot, ID; Cynthia Stapleton (Todd) of Cheyenne, WY; Brittany Nakamura of Cheyenne, WY. As well as three grandchildren and many other extended family and friends that will forever be in her heart. Due to the current COVID 19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be determined. A notice will be published on the Hawker Funeral Home website and in the local newspaper. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in care of the Hawker Funeral Home to help with Wendy's final expenses. Memories of Wendy and condolences to her family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.