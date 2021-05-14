Lanny J. Nalder died May 10, 2021, after spending Mother's Day and the two days before with those who loved him most. He was born April 24, 1938, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Lloyd and Virla Johnson Nalder. He graduated from Shelley High School where he served as seminary president and president of the senior class. He played on all the sports teams and ran track, but his real love was basketball. He started on the Shelley High team when he was just a freshman. He attended Ricks College and Brigham Young University on a basketball scholarship and made many lifelong friends on the court. He earned a bachelor and master degree in health science from BYU. He then went on to receive his PHD from the University of Utah in exercise science. Lanny spent his professional life as a professor at Dixie College and then as a professor for thirty years at Utah State University. Many of the nurses, physical therapists, coaches, and teachers in Utah and the surrounding area were students in his classroom. He was founder and director of the Human Performance and Wellness Lab. Lanny loved being a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and spent many years serving wherever he could. As a young man he was called to be a missionary in the Australian Mission. While there he played 104 games on the famous Mormon Yankee basketball team. Their win loss record was 102-2. He served as branch president and assistant to the president in Australia. After he returned home, he served as a bishop and then president of the Providence South Stake . He served as mission president in the Arizona Tucson Mission and was also in the Logan Temple presidency under President Jenson and President Luthy. He also enjoyed being a home teacher and teaching scouts and gospel doctrine. He married Bonnie Rae Davies in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 17, 1962, and they are the parents of Laina, Laren Lanny, and Nancy Ann. They have been blessed with twelve grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 15th at 11:00 am in the Providence 5th ward chapel at 355 Canyon Road, Providence, Utah. A viewing will also be held Friday at the 5th ward from 6 to 8 pm and again Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 am prior to the funeral. Because of the pandemic, please wear a mask. You may watch the funeral service broadcast live by going to the following link https://providencefifthward.com Lanny will be buried in the Hillcrest Cemetery at 793 East 1200 North, Shelley, Idaho. There will be a short program before the dedication of the grave starting at 4:00 pm. Arrangements are by Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to bonnie3118@gmail.com. "I have no greater joy than to hear that my children [missionaries] walk in truth." 3 John 1:4. This is K7BAS signing off and saying, 73s; we will meet again. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Lanny 4/24/1938 - 5/10/2021J. Nalder