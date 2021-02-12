David H. Napper, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away on February 3, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. David was born on October 12, 1938, in Pocatello, Idaho to Hale and June C. Martin Napper. He grew up in Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School in 1956. He went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Idaho. From 1961-1963, he lived in Compton, California where he worked as an engineer. In 1963, he moved back to Idaho Falls where he was able to work with various contractors at the INEL until he retired in 1993. He married Anita Lucille Johnson and they divorced in 1974. To this union, one daughter was born. On September 9, 1994, he married Elsie Alice Aguirre. Elsie passed away on February 6, 2013. Dave was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Amateur Radio Club. He enjoyed amateur radios, hunting, building his Midget Mustang plane, flying and modifying his Cessna, working on his cars, and later in life, he watched old Western movies. There was nothing he couldn't fix and whatever he fixed always ended up better than the original. He is survived by his daughter, Sabrina Robinson of Spokane, Washington; his brother, Paul Napper of Pocatello, Idaho; his stepdaughter, Aurora (David) Chamberlain of Buffalo Grove, Illinois; stepsons: Shawn Forsman (John Parken) of Ulm, Washington and George (Sheila) Forsman of Ventura, California; grandchildren: Andrew Robinson, Kevin Robinson, and Crystal Robinson; step-grandchildren: Forrest(Kaitlyn) Chamberlin, Kyle (Julie) Chamberlin, and Elizabeth Blaikie; and several step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie Napper; his parents: Hale and June Napper; his sister-in-law, Elaine Napper; and his nephew, Brian Napper. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 12, 2021, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment will be at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. David 10/12/1938 - 2/3/2021H. Napper
+1
News Trending Today
-
Kilgore gold project: You don't know what you’ve got til it's gone
-
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Thunder Ridge tops Madison to earn first trip to state in school history
-
Hoopes, Gloria
-
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Skyline, Mackay punch tickets to girls basketball state tourney
-
Bonneville to drop mask requirement in third trimester
-
First day of preliminary hearing for woman charged in Deputy Maser's death
-
Christensen is a classless clown
-
BOYS BASKETBALL: Thunder Ridge moves up, North Fremont still No. 1 in state polls
-
Green, Naomi
-
Mansanarez Taylor, Jennie Marie