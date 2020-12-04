Carol Jean Hyden Nate, 85, Shelley, Idaho, died December 1, 2020 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Idaho Falls, Idaho. Carol was born November 12, 1935 in Alpine City, Wisconsin to Richard Clark and Jenidean Southern. She was the oldest of five children. At the age twelve, she and her sister, Nyla, were adopted by Joseph and Pearl Hyden, Garden City, Utah. Carol graduated from Fielding High School in 1955, Paris, Idaho. On September 28, 1954, she married Robert Leslie Nate and was married for 56 years until his death in 2011. They made their home in Dingle, Idaho, Logan, Utah, and Salt Lake City, Utah, until eventually moving to Shelley Idaho where for fifty-four years, Shelley was home. Shelley, home of Spud Day, was religiously attended by Carol and her family. Carol loved to have a good time. There were many years, memories and good times spent at the Nate family cabin in Crow Creek, Idaho. Her laughter set the mood where silliness, jokes and conversations had made wonderful memories that will be cherished by her boys and to be shared with their daughters. Her favorite pastime was Bingo. Her dedication to travel weekly regardless of weather conditions to the Idaho falls Eagles Club was a true reflection of her obsession. Along with Bingo was gambling. Many trips to Jackpot were made with her sister, Nyla, and her boys. Downtime consisted of reading, Hallmark movies and wartime documentaries. Carol was a hard worker and held challenging jobs throughout her career. She was driven to learn new programs and methods to continuously improve her skills a bookkeeper. She was employed by Reinhart Construction, American Fabrication, Martin Stationers, and others throughout her career as a bookkeeper. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She believed in the gospel and had faith in testimony of Jesus Christ. Her involvement changed throughout her life, but her faith remained strong. Carol is survived by her boys, Curtiss (Lisa) Nate and Randy (Stacey) Nate both of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Five granddaughters, Chelsey Nef, Jordan Andreason, Mikaela Nate, Morgan Nate, and Caitlin Nate and one grandson, Gaige Stewart, along with three great grand kids, Degan, RaeLynn and NovaLee, as well as sister Nyla Greeson and brother Gerald Campbell. She was preceded in death by husband, Robert Leslie Nate. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family funeral service will be held Saturday, December 5, at Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley Idaho at noon. Interment will be at the Shelley Cemetery at 1:00pm the same day. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations sent to the Shelley Senior Citizens Center, P.O. Box 393, Shelley, Idaho 83274. Our mother and grandmother enjoyed all her time with friends, meals and services provided at the center. The family appreciates all the effort to provide to go meals during the COVID-19 pandemic for senior citizens in Shelley. Goodbye, Mom. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Carol 11/12/1935 - 12/1/2020Jean Nate
