Leigh Allen Naylor, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 19, 2021, at his home. He was under the care of Eden Hospice. Leigh was born January 2, 1933, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Eugene Sefton Naylor and Lois Elizabeth Naylor. He grew up and attended schools in Santa Ana, California. On October 15, 1949, he married Audrey Frances May Harvey in Santa Ana, California. He had a chicken/egg ranch and grew oranges for Sunkist. He worked as a locksmith for Unified School District. After retirement, Leigh and Audrey made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed barbershop quartet and loved to sing, play the piano, and listen to music. He was a humorous man who loved people and relationships. His family was the greatest joy in life. Leigh is survived by his loving wife, Audrey Naylor of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Tracy Ann Naylor of Idaho Falls, son, Randall James Naylor of Idaho Falls, ID; two grandchildren, Joshua and Katrina (Myles); and two great grandchildren, Wyatt and Elsha. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Lynda Leigh Naylor, granddaughter, Angela Diane Martin, brothers, Gerald Naylor, Robert Sefton, Wallace Naylor, and Keith Naylor. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at Ammon Cemetery, 5226 East Sunnyside Road, with Bishop Ken Despot officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Leigh 1/2/1933 - 3/19/2021Naylor
