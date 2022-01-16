David Timothy "Tim" Neal of Blackfoot, Idaho, returned home on January 11, 2022. Tim was born November 14, 1947, to David Lewis and Mona Humphreys Neal. He grew up in Idaho Falls, graduating from Idaho Falls High School. Tim met his first wife, Julie Corser, in high school. They were married in March 1967. Together they had two sons, Scott and Ryan, and a daughter, Jennifer, before welcoming their third son, Kevin, into the family. Tim and Julie later divorced. Tim loved being a dad and taught his children the value of hard work. They spent many summers camping and fishing in the Island Park area and in the fall, he spent time with his boys hunting big game. As one of the best heavy equipment operators around, "Iron Hand" was proudest of his work in building the falls of the Snake River in Idaho Falls. He also spent many years as an operator at the INL Site. On December 30, 1987 Tim married his best friend, Marcia Hogue. He became stepfather to Marcia's two children, Jeremy Nelson and Angela Smith. Tim and Marcia enjoyed farming, raising animals and taking long rides together. He was a good grandpa, taking the grandkids on fishing trips and playing games with them, laughing the whole time. Grandpa Tim and Dakota had a special bond. Tim used to say that Dakota was the son that Tim and Marcia never had. Tim is survived by his wife, Marcia; son, Ryan (Stephanie) of Boise; daughter, Jennifer (Randy) of Idaho Falls; daughter-in-law, Michelle of Boise; stepson, Jeremy (Melissa) of Basalt; stepdaughter, Angie of Blackfoot; 15 grandchildren; and12 great-grandchildren. Tim was preceded in death by his sons, Scott and Kevin; his brother, Cary; and his parents. The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Hands of Hope, Twilight Hospice, Dr. Soucie and Kylie. Special thanks to Kelsey, Felicia and Ebony for their friendship with Tim and Marcia. No services will be held at this time; a memorial will be held later this year. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Tim 11/14/1947 - 1/11/2022Neal