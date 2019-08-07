Gregory Dell Nebeker, 57, of Ammon, passed away in Yellowstone National Park on August 3, 2019, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Survived by his loving wife, Jill; daughter, Taylor Nebeker; sons, Anson (Jessalyn) Nebeker and Isaac (Sydnie) Nebeker; grandson, Wolfgang Heylen; parents, Spencer (who followed him in death two days later) and Gayle Nebeker; brothers, Jeff (Tami) Nebeker and Richard Nebeker; sister, Julie (Eric) Buttars; and many loving nieces and nephews. Greg was born in Provo, Utah, lived in Hyrum, Utah, and then moved with his family to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where he lived for most of his life. Greg graduated from Bonneville High School, where he was active in various athletic activities. After graduating high school, Greg attended Ricks College, graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Utah, and graduated at the top of his class at the Mayo Clinic. He was a skilled Nurse Anesthetist, who later started his own interventional pain practice, and was beloved by all his patients and those who worked with him. Greg served a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Adelaide, Australia, and has held multiple callings in the church. Greg's callings in the church gave him incredible joy and he made a connection with every person he came in contact with. Greg met Jill, the absolute love of his life, formally at a youth dance after his mission. They married for time and all eternity at the Idaho Falls Temple on July 26, 1984. They were the pieces that made each other whole. Lucky enough to have spent 35 years married, they raised a fun family, conquered obstacles, but mostly lived a full and blessed life. Greg was beyond funny and used his humor to get through hard times and bring light to others that needed comfort. His passion for music was almost manic and you could regularly find him listening to the same song repeatedly for many days. He was an active member of Renaissance Ranch recovery community and fully engaged in helping others reach their full potential, while also constantly working on himself. Greg was an avid Utah Ute's football fan, who was eagerly awaiting to attend every game this season, especially to see BYU lose the first game. Greg was an incredible man who will be looked to as an example and loved completely and always. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the Quail Ridge 1st Ward, 2200 S. Stafford Drive, with Bishop Mark Marlowe officiating. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Thursday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Ripreza Fund at https://ripreza.com/. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Gregory 9/15/1961 - 8/3/2019Dell Nebeker