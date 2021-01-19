Kirby Eugene Nebeker, 49, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 15, 2021, at his home. Kirby was born December 4, 1971, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Rodney A. Nebeker and Linda Lee Hough Nebeker. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He also attended Brigham Young University-Idaho. He served honorably in the U.S. Army for twelve years, and was a staff sergeant. He served in the front lines in Iraq and Afghanistan. He served in Kosovo and South Korea. Kirby worked as a juvenile corrections officer at the JCC in St. Anthony. He was a teacher for District 91 schools. He worked diligently to help and serve others, always putting their needs before his own. He was a loving friend to everybody. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served an honorable mission in the Dominican Republic from 1991-1993. He enjoyed woodworking, making flags, guns and serving people. He was an Atlanta Braves fan, and a Falcons fan, even when they stunk. Kirby is survived by his loving fiancé, Charlotte Larson of Idaho Falls, ID; mother, Linda Nebeker-Miller, daughter, Kalysa (Tyler) Braun of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Umeko Larson of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Tyler Nebeker of Rigby, ID; son, Nathanial Nebeker of Rigby, ID; brother, Michael (Jennifer) Nebeker of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Teresa (Mark) Schetrompf of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Waylon (Cindy) Nebeker of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, James (Kiersten) Nebeker of Rigby, ID; sister, Adlina (Brett) Memmott of Idaho Falls, ID; two grandchildren, Rowan and Elodie, and numerous loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Rodney A. Nebeker. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Wood Funeral Home to help offset the funeral costs. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Kirby 12/4/1971 - 1/15/2021Nebeker
