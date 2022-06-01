Linda Lee Nebeker Miller, 76, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 30, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of her family and Encompass Hospice. Linda was born October 6, 1945, in Greeley, CO, to Lewis C. Hough and Doris Cooper Hough. She grew up and attended schools in Colorado and Twin Falls, ID, and in Wyoming before settling in Idaho Falls. She graduated from Bonneville High School. She married her eternal companion Rodney A. Nebeker on August 17, 1962, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He preceded her in death on April 7, 2007. Linda worked as a Optometric Assistant for Dr. Kenneth King. On February 14, 2009, she married Ralph Miller in Idaho Falls, ID. Linda and Ralph made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in the Young Womens, Primary, Relief Society, Temple Worker, and served a Family History Mission. She was a devoted wife and mother to four stalwart sons and two precious daughters. She enjoyed fishing and we called her the seal. She would never turn down fish. She liked to draw, sew and be of service to others. Linda is survived by her husband, Ralph Miller of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Michael (Jennifer) Nebeker of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Teresa (Mark) Schetrompf of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Waylon (Cindy) Nebeker of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Jim (Kiersten) Nebeker of Rigby, ID; daughter, Adlina (Brett) Memmott of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Judy Barrett of Ramona, CA; 38 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Doris Hough; son, Kirby Nebeker; brother, Larry Hough; and first husband, Rodney A. Nebeker. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Idaho Falls Central Stake Center, 2025 Jennie Lee Drive in Idaho Falls, with Bishop Robert Bidstrup officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday evening from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the church and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Linda 10/6/1945 - 5/30/2022Lee Nebeker-Miller