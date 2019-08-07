Spencer Petersen Nebeker, 81, of Ammon, passed away August 5, 2019, at his home. He was under the care of his loving family and One Source Home Health & Hospice. Spencer was born February 4, 1938, in Afton, Wyoming, to Dell and Nettie Nebeker. He grew up and attended schools in Star Valley, graduating from Star Valley High School. He also attended Utah State University where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Education. On August 20, 1956, he married Gayle Harrison in the Salt Lake Temple. To this union were born four children, Jeffery, Gregory, Richard, and Julie. Spencer and Gayle made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Spencer worked as a teacher and coach for Bonneville School District 93. He was the Director of the Driver's Education program for District 93. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings. He served as Scout Master and loved serving the youth. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and skiing. He was a member of the National Ski Patrol, and was a ski instructor, athletic trainer, football coach, and state champion baseball coach. Spencer is survived by his loving wife, Gayle Nebeker of Ammon, ID; son, Jeffery (Tammy) Nebeker of Idaho Falls; son, Richard Nebeker of Idaho Falls; daughter, Julie (Eric) Buttars of Ammon, ID; daughter-in-law, Jill Nebeker of Ammon, ID; sister, Florence (Arno) Hinck of Hyrum, UT; 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gregory Nebeker; and brother, Dennis Nebeker. Graveside Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019, at the Ammon Cemetery, 5226 East Sunnyside Road, with Bishop Brian Nelson officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Spencer 2/4/1938 - 8/5/2019Petersen Nebeker