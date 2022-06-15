Dennis Clifford Neddo, 78, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 7, 2022, at The Gables of Ammon. He was under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice and his loving family. Dennis was born January 26, 1944, in Brigham City, Utah, and raised by his mother Pearl Ann Andreasen and stepfather, Donald Eugene Neddo. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls. On December 14, 1965, he married Linda Marie Ryner in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Dennis and Linda made their home in Idaho Falls where Dennis was employed as a bus driver for the INL for several years. He enjoyed hockey, Green Bay Packers football, New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves baseball, barbeques, and spending time with his family. Dennis is survived by his son, Sean (Linda) Neddo of Idaho Falls, ID, their children, Nick and Ryan; daughter, Wendy (Brian) Oswald of Idaho Falls, ID, their children, Taylor and Ashlee; son, Eric (MyLinda) Neddo of Idaho Falls, ID, their children, Mason, Kristian, Pyper, and Peyton; son, Mitch (Patricia) Neddo of Las Vegas, NV; sister, Darla Barlow (Les, deceased) of Idaho Falls, ID; Lewis D. (Margaret) Neddo of Las Vegas, NV; sister, Linda (Dave) Klatt of Chubbuck, ID; sister, Mary Lynn Hartwell (Ralph, deceased) of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Elaine (Danny) Gray of Idaho Falls, ID; sister Joan (Steve) Poulsen of Idaho Falls. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Neddo; father, Donald Neddo; mother, Pearl Stoddard; and brother, Rodger Neddo. Graveside services will be held 12:00 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dennis 1/26/1944 - 6/7/2022Neddo