Linda Marie Neddo, 73, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on September 1, 2020, at The Gables of Ammon Assisted Living Center. She was under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice and her loving family. Linda was born December 16, 1946, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Eldon Clifford Ryner and Norma Mae Hunt Ryner. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1965. Linda later attended Ricks College. On December 14, 1965, she married Dennis Clifford Neddo in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Linda and Dennis made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they owned and operated Optical Illusions in Idaho Falls, where she was an Optician. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Linda enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play hockey, swim and play soccer. Dennis and Linda loved to travel to Las Vegas where she enjoyed her son, Mitch's Koi pond. Linda loved family get-togethers, especially the annual Easter egg hunt at granny and grampy's and the Christmas gathering. Her pride and joy was her family and she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Dennis Neddo; son, Sean (Linda) Neddo of Idaho Falls, ID, their children, Nick and Ryan; daughter, Wendy (Brian) Oswald of Idaho Falls, ID, their children, Taylor and Ashlee; son, Eric (MyLinda) Neddo of Idaho Falls, ID, their children, Mason, Kristian, Pyper and Peyton; son, Mitchell (Patricia) Neddo of Las Vegas, NV, their fur babies, Maggie, Mia and their Koi fish; brother, Larry (Diane) Ryner of Blackfoot, ID; and brother, Ray (Brenna) Ryner of Idaho Falls, ID. She was preceded in death by her parents. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the loving staff at The Gables of Ammon and to Aspen Home Health and Hospice for their amazing care. Special thank you to April, Liz and Bethany with Aspen. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Fielding Memorial Park, 4602 South Yellowstone Highway. Please observe all Covid-19 protocols. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Linda 12/16/1946 - 9/1/2020Neddo
