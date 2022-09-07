Ginger Neibaur, age 81, of Idaho Falls, ID, passed away peacefully at her care facility on August 30, 2022. She was born on September 10, 1940, in Jordan Montana. She was the third daughter of Caroline Kelly and Willliam E. Rowland. She grew up in Corvallis, Montana with her stepbrothers, sisters, and little brother. She graduated from Corvallis High School in 1958. Following High School, she followed her sister Evelyn to Idaho Falls where she met and married the love of her life, Norman Neibaur. They were married in Idaho Falls on October 6, 1959. They were later sealed for eternity in the Cardston Alberta Temple on April 11, 1970. They raised 3 daughters in Kalispell, Missoula, and Florence, Montana. Ginger loved her extended family from Anaconda and spent many summers hosting family reunions at hers and Norm's home and property in Florence, Montana. These reunions were the highlight of her life. She was an active member of the Stevensville 2nd Ward and had many friends there. In 1982 she and Norm relocated their family to Rigby, Idaho. She made many new lifetime friends (and reacquainted with old friends from Corvallis and Idaho Falls) in her LDS wards of Lewisville and Coltman. Ginger served in many callings in the course of her adult life for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was an influence for good in the lives of many members. Ginger loved playing cards and dominos with friends and family. She loved doing crafts, making beautiful decorations for her home and holidays, collecting recipes, and especially loved her activities committee calling in her ward in Coltman. Her greatest treasures were her grandchildren. Each one knew they were her favorite, and that she was the best grandma. Ginger is preceded in death by her parents, her eternal husband Norman Neibaur, and brother Kenneth R. Rowland. She is survived by her daughters, Kelly R. Kennedy (Bobby), Kris S. Loertscher (DaLon), and Kathy J. Lopez (Travis); sisters Rexine Leming and Evelyn Beatty; 9 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; and too many beloved family members and friends to name. The family would especially like to thank Teton Healthcare of Cascadia Assisted Living care facility for the compassionate care and attention given to Ginger while she was a resident there. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 8th, at 11 a.m. at the Coltman LDS chapel located at 12448 N 5th E in Idaho Falls, Id. A viewing will be held prior to the services, beginning at 10 a.m. Ginger 9/10/1940 - 8/30/2022Pearl Neibaur
