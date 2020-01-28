Norman Ray Neibaur, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 26, 2020, at Rigby Lake Assisted Living Center. He was under the care of his loving family and Hands of Hope Hospice. Norm was born August 30, 1938, in Archer, Idaho, to George William Neibaur and Stella Bates Neibaur. He grew up and attended schools in Archer, Rigby, and Idaho Falls, graduating from Idaho Falls High School. He served in the United States Army as an E5 during the Vietnam War and Korean War. On October 8, 1959, he married Ginger Pearl Rowland in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were later sealed for time and eternity in the Alberta Cardston LDS Temple in 1970. Norm and Ginger made their home in Idaho Falls where Norm worked as a sheet metal worker at Idaho Steel for 25 years. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was a High Priest, and had served as an Elder's Quorum secretary. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, metal work, and built Jeeps from the ground up. Norm is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Ginger Neibaur of Idaho Falls; daughters, Kelly (Robert) Kennedy of Walnutport, PA, Kris (DaLon) Loertscher of Magna, UT, Kathy (Travis) Lopez of Caldwell, ID; brother, DeLoy (Cindy) Neibaur of Caldwell, ID; 7 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; niece and caregiver, Heather (Brad) Neibaur of Rigby, ID. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Clyde and Jay Neibaur; and sister, Ila Woodcock. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Coltman Ward, 12448 North 5th East, with Bishop Ronald Perrenoud officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Grant-Central Cemetery where Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Norman 8/30/1938 - 1/26/2020Ray Neibaur