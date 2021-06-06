Barbara A. Nelson, 93, of St. Anthony, Idaho passed away Monday May 24th 2021 at Carriage Cove Rehabilitation in Rexburg, Idaho. Barbara was born on January 31st, 1928 in Squirrel, Idaho to R.C. and Muriel Waddell. She grew up in Ashton, Idaho, and spent most of her adult life in St. Anthony. She married her first husband Elden Hanson on March 24th 1947. To this union 5 children were born. Richard, Lois, Lynn, Cheryl, and Marcia. She was widowed in 1953. She married her second husband Lowell B. Nelson on November 27th, 1962. They were married until his death in 2008. She enjoyed hunting and fishing with her grandchildren, and spending winters in Yuma, Arizona. She was survived by her sisters, Margaret Greenhalgh and Jean Clark of Idaho Falls, her children Richard Hansen of St. Anthony, Lois (Mike) Richman of Ammon, Cheryl (Thom) Morris of St. Anthony, and Marcia (Steve) Marsolek of Herriman, Utah, 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren . She was preceded in death by her parents R.C. Waddell and Muriel Waddell, first husband Elden Hansen of Ashton, her sister Beth Elliot, her second husband Lowell B. Nelson of St. Anthony. Her stepdaughter Charlotte (Dennis) Baum of Kuna, her son Lynn (Kay) Hansen, and her grandson Jeff L. Baum of Washington. At Barbara's request, a private graveside service was held. Barbara 1/31/1928 - 5/24/2021Nelson
