Brett N. Nelson, 62, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 14, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Brett was born April 28, 1959, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Max Nelson and Dorma Schwendiman Nelson. He grew up and attended schools in Teton and graduated from South Fremont High School. He also attended Ricks College. On March 20, 1981, he married Barbara Arnell in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with a daughter, Heather. They were later divorced. On November 8, 1986, he married Marilyn Faye Jackson in the Idaho Falls Temple. Brett and Marilyn were blessed with a son, Jacob, and made their home in Jackson, Wyoming, where Brett worked as a Deputy for 19 years for Teton County. He also worked for Fremont County and Bingham County. Brett was a fighter. He had a heart transplant which gave him an additional 15 years. He was involved in a motorcycle accident which resulted in a kidney transplant. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed flying, fly fishing, hunting, 4-wheeling, photography, and anything in the outdoors. He especially loved spending time with his family. Brett is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn Nelson of Idaho Falls; daughter, Heather (Brad) Neibaur of Rigby, ID; son, Jacob Nelson of Idaho Falls; granddaughter, Emma Neibaur of Rigby, ID; brother, Harold (Peggy) Nelson of Gilbert, AZ; sisters-in-law, Cheryl (Stacy) Stewart of Tetonia, ID and Linda Judd of Shelley, ID; brothers-in-law, Bill (Jennifer) Jackson of Harriman, UT and Richard (Josie) Jackson of Boise, ID; parents-in-law, Fay and Carlene Jackson of Shelley, ID. He was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Dorma Nelson; brother-and sister-in-law, Dennis and Laralee Nelson; Grandpa and Grandma Nelson; Grandpa and Grandma Schwendiman; nephew and niece, Jared and Jamie Nelson; nephew, T.J. Walton; and many other aunts and uncles. The family would like to thank the staff and doctors at the Idaho Kidney Center and Institute and Dr. Blank at the Idaho Heart Institute for their excellent care. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Old Mill Ward, 1040 N. Crimson Drive, with Bishop Nathan Adair officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Teton-Newdale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Brett 4/28/1959 - 3/14/2022N. Nelson
