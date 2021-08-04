Deloy Albert Nelson, a resident of Goshen, passed away on August 1, 2021, while in the care of Good Samaritan Society. He was 89 years old. Deloy was born November 3, 1931. Deloy grew up in a farming family where he learned the value of hard-work and perseverance. From a young age, he developed a keen sensitivity to the needs and feelings of others. He attended Firth High school and was known as an excellent student. He graduated in 1949. He then married the love of his life, Jeanine McLing in January 1952. He worked hard to provide for his wife and eventually their seven children and give them opportunities to grow. He worked primarily at Idaho National Laboratory at the Advanced Test Reactor as a laborer, then mechanic, then foreman and eventually a maintenance planner. At ATR, he was known as "Nelly". He believed in the value of an honest day's work and would seldom take sick leave. He retired from ATR in 1995. He and Jeanine would often take their family on unforgettable trips throughout the United States. Deloy was also an avid scouter and often served as a scoutmaster. He took trips to Philmont and participated in Wood Badge. For his service in scouting he was awarded the Extra Mile Award, a District Award of Merit, and Silver Beaver. In 1957, Deloy joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was sealed to his family for all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple later that year. His faith in Jesus Christ motivated him to raise his children with the upmost love and encouragement. He and his wife served a mission at Historic Chesterfield, Idaho. He loved being a part of the restoration of pioneer history. Deloy taught through example and instilled in his family the same faith and devotion to Jesus Christ that he lived. He emulated Christ through his devotion, patience, charity, faith and empathy. He was a quiet and constant anchor in his family and community and served them with humility and love. He is survived by his wife Jeanine; his sister Dawn Cleverley, his children: Chris and Rhonda Nelson of Idaho Falls; Dave and Jeri Nelson of Shelley; Steve and Diane Nelson of Cimarron, New Mexico; Mark and Cheri Nelson of Fort Worth, Texas; and Garret and Wynette Passmore of Rigby; 16 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren and one on the way; and 3 great-great-grandchildren with another on the way. He is preceded in death by his sons Leland Douglas and Michael John; his siblings Dale Nelson, Duane Nelson, and Diane Nelson Burgess; and parents Clarence and Eunice Hjelm Nelson. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, August 6, 2021, at the Presto Ward Chapel (792 N 1090 E Shelley). The family will receive friends Thursday, August 5 from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak Shelley) and Friday from 9:30 till 10:40 A.M. at the church. Interment will be in the Goshen Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made in Deloy's name to Grand Teton Council BSA; (208) 522-5155; 3910 S Yellowstone Hwy. Idaho Falls, ID 83402. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.nalderfuneralhome.com Deloy 11/3/1931 - 8/1/2021Albert Nelson
